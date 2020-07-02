Charleston, Arcola residents hurt in head-on crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Two motorists were hospitalized with serious injuries Thursday after a head-on crash in Coles County.

A 2014 white Chevrolet Impala driven by a 77-year-old Charleston woman crossed the center line on 1000N a half-mile mile west of 980E at 2:25 p.m., Illinois State Police said in a statement.

The car hit a 2017 Bronze Nissan Marano drive by a 67-year old woman from Arcola, the statement said.

It's unclear why the woman crossed the center line. She was cited for improper lane usage, police said.

