Charleston, Arcola residents hurt in head-on crash
0 comments
top story

Charleston, Arcola residents hurt in head-on crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Two motorists were hospitalized with serious injuries Thursday after a head-on crash in Coles County. 

A 2014 white Chevrolet Impala driven by a 77-year-old Charleston woman crossed the center line on 1000N a half-mile mile west of 980E at 2:25 p.m., Illinois State Police said in a statement.

The car hit a 2017 Bronze Nissan Marano drive by a 67-year old woman from Arcola, the statement said. 

It's unclear why the woman crossed the center line. She was cited for improper lane usage, police said. 

10 ways Illinois schools could look different this fall

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News