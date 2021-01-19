Charleston, Humboldt drivers injured in crash on I-57 in Douglas County

MATTOON — Two Coles County drivers were injured as the result of a collision Tuesday morning on Interstate 57 in Douglas County.

The Illinois State Police reported that the collision occurred at 7:34 a.m. as Lisa Hanken, 36, of Humbolt, was driving her sport utility vehicle north behind a car driven by Mary Jenkins, 45, of Charleston, in the right lane at milepost 208.5.

Police said Jenkins slowed her car due to a rapidly deflating tire and attempted to maneuver to the shoulder of the roadway, at which time the SUV struck the car from behind. The SUV then came to rest in the median and caught fire. The car ran off the right side of the road and came to rest in the ditch.

Both Hanken and Jenkins were taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The roadway was reduced to one lane during the crash investigation and was subsequently reopened at approximately 9 a.m. Hanken was cited for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident.