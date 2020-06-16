Charleston man killed in motorcycle-deer accident

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LERNA — A Charleston man died from injuries sustained when his motorcycle hit a deer Monday afternoon.

Joseph Stewart, 43, collided with the deer on County Road 300N, the east-west Lerna Road, about two miles east of the village at approximately 2 p.m. Monday, reported a news release from the Coles County Sheriff's Office.

The release said Stewart was eastbound when the deer ran into his path, causing the collision and ejecting him from the motorcycle.

It said a medical helicopter responded to the scene and Stewart was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, but he later died because of his injuries.

