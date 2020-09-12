 Skip to main content
Charleston man thrown from motorcycle in crash
Charleston man thrown from motorcycle in crash

SPRINGFIELD — A 47-year-old Charleston man was hospitalized Saturday following a Douglas County crash.

The Illinois State Police in a statement said he was on a 2019 Suzuki motorcycle northbound on Route 130 at 10:21 a.m. when a 2003 Dodge Ram driven by a 44-year-old man from Camargo turned left onto 850 N. Road. The motorcycle crashed into the truck, throwing the driver from the bike, police said.

The police said the motorcycle driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. 

