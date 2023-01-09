Child escapes serious injury in Decatur crash

DECATUR — Police are investigating a driver for possibly driving while impaired after a crash Monday afternoon that inflicted minor injuries on a young child sitting in a parked car.

Decatur police Sgt. Brandon Rolfs said he was called out to the collision at 1:45 p.m. and it happened near the intersection of East Waggoner Street and North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Rolfs described the hurt child as a very young boy who had been sitting unrestrained in a car parked in a driveway on the north side of Waggoner Street when the westbound vehicle, driven by a male driver, slammed into the rear passenger side of the parked vehicle.

“The kid got jostled around probably pretty roughly inside that car,” said Rolfs. “He got a minor laceration on the inside of his lip, probably from his teeth, as he thinks he bit his lip.”

Rolfs, speaking from the scene as the male driver leaned against the back of an ambulance and appeared to have trouble standing, said police investigations were continuing. “We’re investigating the possibility of intoxication being a factor in the accident,” he added.

Rolfs said he was just happy the initial reports of the crash — that a child pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle — turned out to be incorrect and the injuries involved were relatively minor.

