DECATUR — A court hearing Thursday into the child sex and porn allegations faced by Decatur couple Douglas and Kelly Nichols outlined the sheer volume of video and other images involved in the cases.

And prosecutors in the hearing also hinted at how the cases might be pursued, suggesting that the interests of the couple might not be best served by having the same defense counsel, as they do now.

Douglas R. Nichols, 54, denies four counts of criminal sexual assault, or rape, of a girl aged under 18. He also denies eight charges alleging aggravated criminal sexual abuse and 12 charges of the possession of child porn that portrayed the “lewd exhibition” of children’s bodies.

Kelly J. Nichols, 52, denies 18 counts accusing her of the possession of child porn featuring the “lewd exhibition” of images of children.

Defense attorney Courtney Anderson asked Circuit Judge Lindsey Shelton for more time while the prosecution hands over copies of the evidence.

State’s Attorney Scott Rueter told the judge there was a lot of material to sort through with everything from video to other electronically stored images and even police body cam videos to process.

“In this case we have quite a number and I had tendered a list of what we have available to counsel for them to let me know which videos they wanted in order to ease-up the discovery process,” Rueter added.

“And last week I got a list of what they would like to have and it will take a little bit of time to get all that downloaded.”

The judge agreed to allow more time for the copying and transfer of evidence to be completed.

It was at this point in the hearing that Rueter raised the subject of whether the Nichols couple should be represented by the same counsel. Anderson is working alongside fellow attorney Andrew Wessler from the Bolen, Robinson & Ellis law firm in Decatur.

Rueter said the issue of continuing joint representation was a question that perhaps ought to be under consideration, raising the possibility that the future legal interests of the couple might not be best served by having the same lawyers.

“I don’t know how much defense counsel has thought about it, obviously, but do you want to at least start the process of thinking about it?” Rueter asked as he and Anderson stood in front of the judge.

“I obviously don’t know what will happen in the cases, or what the approach will be, but I think defense counsel does need to think about representing both clients… if there is potential conflict between the clients; I bring it up for thought," Rueter added.

Anderson’s response was brief: “I don’t think there is an issue at this point,” she told the judge.

Shelton made no comment on the subject and told both sides to be back in court for a pretrial hearing June 1.

