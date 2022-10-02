Children arm themselves with knives during Decatur home invasion, police report

But Amaya said it turned out the victim’s 31-year-old boyfriend, who had been asleep in the bedroom with her, had Pearson cornered in a bathroom when police arrived.
“(He) was attempting to hold Sharnae down against the bathroom wall and to try to calm her down,” added Amaya. “Sharnae was actively destroying items in the bathroom. DPD officers observed Sharnae battering (the boyfriend) by shoving him and punching him at least two times.”
Amaya said the victim’s home had been wrecked, and listed a broken rear door, two broken televisions, holes knocked through the drywall, a shattered glass table and a smashed rear window in the victim’s car.
Amaya said a check of court records showed Pearson had previously been banned from showing up at the victim’s address. She also had previous convictions for aggravated battery involving strangulation, vehicular invasion and battery.
Pearson appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Friday and was arraigned on charges of home invasion causing injury, criminal damage and criminal trespass. She has yet to enter a formal plea and is due back in court Oct. 12 for a preliminary hearing.
A check of Macon County Jail records shows she was released on bail Sept. 2 after posting a $10,000 bond on bail set at $100,000. Her bail conditions warn her to stay away from the victim and her boyfriend and their home.
