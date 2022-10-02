Children arm themselves with knives during Decatur home invasion, police report

DECATUR — Children aged 13 and 12 armed themselves with knives ready to defend siblings aged 7 and 4 after a woman smashed her way into their home to attack their mother, police report.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the suspect, Sharnae L. Pearson, invaded their mother’s bedroom and began punching the 31-year-old woman in the face.

Pearson is then accused of smashing up items in the victim’s home on North Moundford Avenue during the 3:30 a.m. attack on Aug. 28.

“Officers located the four children in a bedroom of the residence,” said Police Officer Alex Amaya, who responded to the home invasion and signed the affidavit.

“The older two children were awake and aware of the incident. The two older children had gotten knives out of the kitchen in order to defend themselves and their younger siblings.”

But Amaya said it turned out the victim’s 31-year-old boyfriend, who had been asleep in the bedroom with her, had Pearson cornered in a bathroom when police arrived.

“(He) was attempting to hold Sharnae down against the bathroom wall and to try to calm her down,” added Amaya. “Sharnae was actively destroying items in the bathroom. DPD officers observed Sharnae battering (the boyfriend) by shoving him and punching him at least two times.”

Amaya said the victim’s home had been wrecked, and listed a broken rear door, two broken televisions, holes knocked through the drywall, a shattered glass table and a smashed rear window in the victim’s car.

Amaya said a check of court records showed Pearson had previously been banned from showing up at the victim’s address. She also had previous convictions for aggravated battery involving strangulation, vehicular invasion and battery.

Pearson appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Friday and was arraigned on charges of home invasion causing injury, criminal damage and criminal trespass. She has yet to enter a formal plea and is due back in court Oct. 12 for a preliminary hearing.

A check of Macon County Jail records shows she was released on bail Sept. 2 after posting a $10,000 bond on bail set at $100,000. Her bail conditions warn her to stay away from the victim and her boyfriend and their home.