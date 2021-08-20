Chris Oberheim Memorial Highway proposed in Decatur

DECATUR — Legislation has been introduced to name a Decatur street after late Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim, who was killed in May.
House Joint Resolution 51 introduced by Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, would rename South Side Drive between South Franklin Street and Taylorville Road the Chris Oberheim Memorial Highway.
Oberheim, 44, a Decatur native, was fatally shot while responding to a domestic violence call in Champaign. Law enforcement from across the nation attended his funeral.
Oberheim, of Monticello, starting in 2000 worked for the Decatur Police Department, which is headquartered on South Side Drive. He joined the Champaign department in 2008.
"Officer Chris Oberheim was not only a police officer but also a son, brother, husband, father, beloved coach, trusted friend, and respected leader; he valued his family as his first priority, and his four daughters were his absolute pride and joy; he will be remembered for being a devoted public servant, a family tradition further continued by his younger brother and his cousin who both serve as Decatur police officers," the legislation reads.
The Champaign City Council in June also renamed a portion of University Avenue as Honorary Christopher Oberheim Avenue. The Monticello City Council also voted to create Oberheim Park in July.
