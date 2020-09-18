Christian County employee positive for COVID-19

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TAYLORVILLE — Health officials say an employee with the Christian County Circuit Clerk's Office tested positive for COVID-19.

The county courthouse at 101 S. Main St. in Taylorville will be closed to the public for the remainder of Friday in precaution and remain closed to in-person traffic through September 29, according to the Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency.

Disinfection will be completed in the court house over the weekend and plans to re-open the building are set for September 30. The office can still be reached via email at christiancountycircuitclerk@gmail.com.

Illinois health officials on Friday reported 20 more coronavirus deaths and 2,120 newly confirmed COVID-19 infections.

