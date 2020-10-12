Christian County Health Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

TAYLORVILLE — Officials say an employee with the Christian County Health Department has tested positive for COVID-19.

The health department in a Monday statement said additional contact tracing, quarantines and deep cleaning have been completed and the facility remains open for normal hours of operation.

Anyone he recently visited the health department, especially those following Illinois Department of Health guidelines, would not meet exposure guidelines of less than six feet for more than 15 minutes, officials say.

A flu clinic scheduled for Wednesday in Pana has been postponed to Oct. 28 and the flu clinic scheduled for Oct. 21 is taking place as planned.

Central Illinois reacts: President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.