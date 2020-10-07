 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Christian County health officials say bags tournament attendees at-risk for COVID-19 exposure
0 comments
alert

Christian County health officials say bags tournament attendees at-risk for COVID-19 exposure

{{featured_button_text}}

TAYLORVILLE— An employee of the Capital City Cornhole company tested positive for COVID-19, officials say.

The company organized bag tournaments throughout the weekend of October 2-4 at locations that include the Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chilifest, American Legion and Mity's Pub.

According to the Christian County Health Department, any of the participants in the events and employees are at risk for exposure to coronavirus and should monitor their health for symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Health officials say 230 participants were registered among the four tournaments hosted over the weekend. Those with concerns or in need of guidance can should call the health department at (217) 824-4113 ext. 111 Monday-Friday at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 Central Illinois reacts: President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Mount Zion blood drive planned
Local

Mount Zion blood drive planned

The Mount Zion High School Key Club is hosting a blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mount Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mount Zion Parkway.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News