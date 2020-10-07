Christian County health officials say bags tournament attendees at-risk for COVID-19 exposure

TAYLORVILLE— An employee of the Capital City Cornhole company tested positive for COVID-19, officials say.

The company organized bag tournaments throughout the weekend of October 2-4 at locations that include the Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chilifest, American Legion and Mity's Pub.

According to the Christian County Health Department, any of the participants in the events and employees are at risk for exposure to coronavirus and should monitor their health for symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Health officials say 230 participants were registered among the four tournaments hosted over the weekend. Those with concerns or in need of guidance can should call the health department at (217) 824-4113 ext. 111 Monday-Friday at 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

