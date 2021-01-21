Christian County plans COVID vaccine clinic Jan. 26

TAYLORVILLE — Christian County Public Health will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, at the Christian County Fairgrounds.

Enter from South Spresser Street to West Vandeever Street and then turn onto Jaynes Street to enter the fairgrounds.

The clinic is for people aged 65 and older only. Using the drive-thru method will allow for faster and more efficient distribution than scheduling appointments.

The health department has 300 doses of vaccine and the clinic will end when the doses are gone. Plans are to hold weekly vaccination clinics. The health department will make announcements via local media and social media when each clinic is scheduled.

Pick up a vaccination form at any Christian County Casey's or the Ayerco in Edinburg, or print one out from the Chris-Mont Emergency Management Agency or Christian County Public Health Facebook pages, or from the website, www.christiancountyil.com, and bring it with you to the clinic.

People under quarantine cannot receive the vaccine.