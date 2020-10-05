Christian County reports two new cases

TAYLORVILLE — Chris-Mont EMA Joint Information Center released information on Monday regarding two new cases of COVID-19.
An employee at the China Pavilion Restaurant, located at 301 N. Main St. in Taylorville, tested positive for the virus.
A Pana Animal Hospital employee, located at 1100 E. Jackson St., also tested positive.
Upon notification of the cases within the facilities, the COVID patients were in contact with the local health department and Chris-Mont EMA. Additional contact tracing has been completed by the Christian County Health Department. Each positive case involving an employee at a business opened to the public requires a detailed review by local public health. Many variables affect the outcome of each business, such as building layout, ventilation and other COVID protocols.
Deep cleaning procedures are being implemented for continued safety for employees and customers.
The staff at China Pavilion has voluntarily closed until Oct. 14.
Pana Animal Hospital will remain open for limited services by appointment only through Oct.16.
Clients and customers at either facility following the IDPH guidelines of mask-wearing, hand washing or sanitizing and social distancing would not meet the exposure guidelines of less than six feet for more than fifteen minutes.
