Christian County resident with coronavirus has been quarantined since symptoms started, official says

CHRISTIAN COUNTY — The Christian County resident who tested positive for coronavirus has been "quarantined since the symptoms started," the county's top health official said Saturday.
County Public Health Administrator Denise Larson said the department is not releasing details about the resident's gender or age to protect his or her privacy.
The Christian County Health Department received notification on March 19 that a resident tested positive. This person is at his or her home since experiencing symptoms and is doing well at this time, the department said.
State health officials on Saturday said 753 cases coronavirus have been recorded in 26 counties.
Christian County has made an emergency declaration, which allows for additional resources if needed.
State’s Attorney Bryant Hitchings said five cases tested negative in Christian County, and there are seven pending cases. Hitchings said there are no positive cases in adjacent Montgomery County, where there are two negative and 16 pending.
Larson said the 16 pending cases have not been linked to specific facilities and are all individual cases.
Medical professionals have been working through a nationwide test kit shortage. Officials have said that many people who have symptoms of the coronavirus do not meet state standards for who should be tested.
Hitchings said the "stay at home" order that went into effect statewide Saturday is a crucial step to curbing the outbreak.
"This is something we must do to support the people on the frontlines of this fight and protect our vulnerable population," Hitchings said.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday the "stay at home" order and said this would help stop the rapid spread of the virus. The order calls for all Illinois residents to remain in their homes except for essentials. The order includes "all nonessential business" and expands previous "social distancing" advisories and shutdowns of schools and restaurants.
Exceptions include trips to the grocery store and pharmacy, going on walks and several other guidelines.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro