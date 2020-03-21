Christian County resident with coronavirus has been quarantined since symptoms started, official says

CHRISTIAN COUNTY — The Christian County resident who tested positive for coronavirus has been "quarantined since the symptoms started," the county's top health official said Saturday.

County Public Health Administrator Denise Larson said the department is not releasing details about the resident's gender or age to protect his or her privacy.

The Christian County Health Department received notification on March 19 that a resident tested positive. This person is at his or her home since experiencing symptoms and is doing well at this time, the department said.

State health officials on Saturday said 753 cases coronavirus have been recorded in 26 counties.

Christian County has made an emergency declaration, which allows for additional resources if needed.

State’s Attorney Bryant Hitchings said five cases tested negative in Christian County, and there are seven pending cases. Hitchings said there are no positive cases in adjacent Montgomery County, where there are two negative and 16 pending.