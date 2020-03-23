Christian County resident with COVID-19 is in recovery, officials say

State's Attorney Bryant Hitchings said during a conference call Monday that the meeting with members of congress and state officials was to ensure that the needs of Christian and Montgomery counties were being communicated at the state and federal level.

Hitchings stressed the importance of reminding the public to comply with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's "stay-at-home" order.

"Our local public health wants everyone to understand that social distancing is very important to prevent the spread of the coronavirus," Hitchings said. "Their concern is that some people have not been practicing social distancing ... We urge all our citizens to take this seriously."

MONDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus and Central Illinois

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.