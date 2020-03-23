Christian County resident with COVID-19 is in recovery, officials say

CHRISTIAN COUNTY — The Christian County resident who last week tested positive for COVID-19 is in recovery, health officials said Monday.
Christian County Public Health Administrator Denise Larson said during a conference call Monday the resident who tested positive for coronavirus is "recovering and doing well." Officials said they are not sharing details about the age and gender of the resident for privacy reasons.
Greg Nimmo, director of the Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, said this is the only positive case between both counties so far.
As of 5 p.m. Sunday, Christian County has three pending tests and 10 negative cases, Nimmo said. Montgomery County has 15 pending tests, zero positive and nine negative.
State health officials on Sunday announced 296 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 1,049, and three new deaths, bringing the total to nine.
Nimmo was one among several county officials that participated in a conference call with Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill; Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville; Rep. Sue Scherer, D-Decatur; and Rep. Avery Bourne, R-Morrisonville to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak.
State's Attorney Bryant Hitchings said during a conference call Monday that the meeting with members of congress and state officials was to ensure that the needs of Christian and Montgomery counties were being communicated at the state and federal level.
Hitchings stressed the importance of reminding the public to comply with Gov. J.B. Pritzker's "stay-at-home" order.
"Our local public health wants everyone to understand that social distancing is very important to prevent the spread of the coronavirus," Hitchings said. "Their concern is that some people have not been practicing social distancing ... We urge all our citizens to take this seriously."
MONDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus and Central Illinois
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro