Christian County senior living complex ends quarantine

TAYLORVILLE — The Christian County Health Department has ended the 14-day quarantine of Rolling Meadows Senior Living complex as of 8 a.m. Saturday after screening residents and finding no additional symptoms or signs, the Christian-Montgomery Emergency Management Agency said in a statement.

The decision was approved by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The Park Glen complex is under quarantine through April 19. The residents' food needs and basic staples, medicines and immediately required doctors’ visits continue to be met. The health department will make the final determination when the quarantine will be lifted, the agency said. The residents will be informed of the final decision when it is made.

As of Thursday evening, Montgomery County had eight positive tests, including one death, and 120 negative tests. Christian County has 23 positive tests, three deaths, and 112 negative tests.

