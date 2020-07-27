You are the owner of this article.
Christian County toddler dies in crash
ROSAMOND — A crash that killed a 17-month-old child in Christian County is under investigation. 

Knox Gaton died at 1:02 a.m. Saturday at Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. He was in a car seat in a 2008 Chevrolet pickup driven by his father. At 6:14 p.m. on Friday night, the "vehicle failed to yield the right away at the intersection with 350 North and was struck by a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck pulling a loaded trailer."

The crash was at 2000 East and 350 N. Road in Rosamond.

A passenger in the pickup was thrown from the vehicle and airlifted to St. Johns Hospital in Springfield with critical injuries, the Christian County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. The pickup driver was taken to Pana Community Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the other truck was not injured, the statement said. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

