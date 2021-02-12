Christian County Tuesday vaccine clinic canceled

TAYLORVILLE — The Christian County Health Department's drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16, at the Christian County Fairgrounds has been canceled due to weather predictions and safety precautions.

Christian County Health Department, Pana Community Hospital and Taylorville Memorial Hospital will implement contingency plans in place of this scheduled weekly clinic. The hospitals will vaccinate patients through their facilities who qualify for Phase 1B vaccines. These vaccinations will not be open clinics to the public.

The Christian County Health Department second-dose closed-clinic scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18, will continue at the fairgrounds in a drive-thru format.

This vaccine is for those who were vaccinated Jan. 19 at the previous Christian County Health Department drive-thru clinic.

