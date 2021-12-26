Christmas Day argument leads to stabbing in Decatur, police report

DECATUR — A drunken Christmas Day argument between two Decatur men over their respective romantic prowess led to one of them being hit in the head and the other receiving a serious stab wound, police report.

Sgt. Brian Earles with the Decatur Police Department said patrol officers were called to the 1000 block of West Prairie Avenue at 9:30 p.m., where they found the stabbing victim with a 3-inch gash to his abdomen.

“The other guy involved, the stabber, had a contusion to the side of his head and both were transported to hospital for treatment,” said Earles, speaking late Sunday morning.

He continued, “The stabber was later released, but the man who was stabbed is still at the hospital as far as I know. His injury required surgery but was not life-threatening.”

Earles said police reports from the scene described the two men, both aged 59, as being “heavily intoxicated” when the argument over who was the better lover broke out.

Earles said it appeared the stabbing victim had first punched the other man, who retaliated by wielding a pocket knife with a 3-inch blade.

