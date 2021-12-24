 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Christmas eve shooting leaves Decatur man dead

  • 0
Police lights

Decatur police officers wait while Ameren Illinois linemen crack open a gas meter that had been hit by a bullet. The officers were looking for evidence and managed to recover a bullet fragment from the meter. READ MORE HERE.

DECATUR — Police say a 31-year-old Decatur man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in the 500 block of South Church Street.

Sgt. Steven Carroll of the Decatur Police Department said in a new release that officers were dispatched after reports of shots fired and a person down at approximately 1:25 p.m.

Upon arrival, Carroll said the male victim was found to have suffered injuries from gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is on going.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department at 217-424-2711 or Crimestoppers at 217-424-8477.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Donnette Beckett's 5 favorite stories of 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News