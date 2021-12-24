Christmas eve shooting leaves Decatur man dead

DECATUR — Police say a 31-year-old Decatur man was fatally shot Friday afternoon in the 500 block of South Church Street.

Sgt. Steven Carroll of the Decatur Police Department said in a new release that officers were dispatched after reports of shots fired and a person down at approximately 1:25 p.m.

Upon arrival, Carroll said the male victim was found to have suffered injuries from gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is on going.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police department at 217-424-2711 or Crimestoppers at 217-424-8477.

