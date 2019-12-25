Christmas morning triple homicide under investigation in Livingston County

CULLOM — First-degree murder charges are pending against a suspect in custody after three people were found dead in a Cullom home early Christmas morning, according to the Livingston County Sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office was notified about 2:09 a.m. Christmas Day of a death investigation crime scene at 416 E. Jackson St. in Cullom, it said in a statement.
"Upon deputies arrival, it was observed that there were three deceased victims at this location — a 51 year-old man, a 48-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man," said the statement.
Cullom is a community of about 550 along Illinois 116, 20 miles east of Pontiac and roughly 110 miles northeast of Decatur.
Vermilion Valley E-911 Dispatch received a call about 2:05 a.m. Wednesday about a triple homicide at a home in Cullom, said Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson.
Watson pronounced all three victims dead at the scene and has ordered autopsies.
Because of an active homicide investigation involving the Livingston County Sheriff's office, Illinois State Police, Livingston County Coroner's office and the Livingston County State's Attorney office, and pending notification of next of kin, the names of the victims were not being released.
"The pending investigation appears that this is an isolated incident and it is believed that there is no immediate threat or danger to the safety of the community," the statement said.
Cullom Mayor Barbara Hahn said the case calls for prayers.
"I generally don't do this, however, a terrible triple murder/suicide took place in our little town on this Christmas ... our first responders and families involved sure could use some prayers of comfort," she wrote. "God knows who needs the help. It can happen anywhere."
