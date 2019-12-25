Christmas morning triple homicide under investigation in Livingston County

CULLOM — First-degree murder charges are pending against a suspect in custody after three people were found dead in a Cullom home early Christmas morning, according to the Livingston County Sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office was notified about 2:09 a.m. Christmas Day of a death investigation crime scene at 416 E. Jackson St. in Cullom, it said in a statement.

"Upon deputies arrival, it was observed that there were three deceased victims at this location — a 51 year-old man, a 48-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man," said the statement.

Cullom is a community of about 550 along Illinois 116, 20 miles east of Pontiac and roughly 110 miles northeast of Decatur.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Vermilion Valley E-911 Dispatch received a call about 2:05 a.m. Wednesday about a triple homicide at a home in Cullom, said Livingston County Coroner Danny Watson.

Watson pronounced all three victims dead at the scene and has ordered autopsies.