Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

DECATUR — A burglar who borrowed his mother’s car to steal more than $5,000 in entertainment equipment from the church she attends is now part of a hybrid court drug program.

Macon County Circuit Court records show that Timothy A. Trostle has been attending hybrid court in appearances throughout April and May.

He had pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary in a hearing March 21 and was ordered to pay restitution of $3,500. He was then admitted into the drug court program, which allows defendants to emerge without a criminal record if they follow strict rules about seeking treatment and staying out of further trouble.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the Prairie Avenue Christian Church had reported being burglarized Feb. 5 of 2022. Items taken included video cameras, sound mixers, amplifiers, speakers, a projector and a 65-inch television.

Detective Charles Lane, who signed the affidavit, said police had identified the 45-year-old Trostle as a suspect after he tried to pawn some of the stolen items shortly after stealing them.

Lane said police discovered social media messages sent by Trostle to an accomplice, Andrew T. Anderson. In the messages, Lane said Trostle had joked about not being able to jam more stolen items into his Mom’s borrowed car; one of the things he had left behind in burglarizing the church was a Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

“That Harley is a 2005; LOL it wouldn’t fit in Mom’s car,” one of the messages read.

Another message said he planned to hit the church again and steal more stuff. “I already got the OK from Mom for her car, LOL,” a message said. “I’m going pilfing.” Lane said “pilfing” was a term that meant to steal.

The mother did not know what her son was doing when he borrowed her car.

Anderson, 38, appeared in court in August and admitted a charge of theft and was sentenced to 24 months probation. He had also been ordered to undergo a substance abuse evaluation.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson Derrickson Colby J. Park