City of Decatur declares snow emergency, parking restrictions in place

DECATUR — The threat of extreme winter weather has prompted the city of Decatur to declare a snow emergency.

The emergency, effective as 7:30 a.m. Thursday, prohibits the parking, leaving, or standing of any vehicles on emergency snow routes. These routes are identified by red and white signs that read "Emergency Snow Route. No Parking After 2" Snowfall, Tow Away Zone."

Motorists have six hours after the declaration is issued to remove their vehicles. Remaining vehicles will be subject to fines and towing.

The city also declared a winters no-parking condition, which prohibits parking on certain Decatur streets to assist with snow removal. These signs read "Winter No-Parking, When Snow or Ice is On Street, Tow Away Zone."

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.