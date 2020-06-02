City of Decatur: No curfew planned at this time

DECATUR — There were no plans to enact a curfew for later in the evening as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said.

The Herald & Review sought clarification after hearing that there were rumors of a 10 p.m. curfew being planned. Some other cities, including Champaign, have imposed curfews to deal with rioting and looting in recent days.

“We don’t want to do something without community input,” Kindseth said, adding that while there were multiple fires and some businesses that were broken into Monday evening and early Tuesday, there was not significant property damage throughout the city. “If things do escalate, we may have to start a curfew, but as of right now we do not have that.”