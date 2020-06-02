City of Decatur: No curfew planned at this time

DECATUR — There were no plans to enact a curfew for later in the evening as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said.
The Herald & Review sought clarification after hearing that there were rumors of a 10 p.m. curfew being planned. Some other cities, including Champaign, have imposed curfews to deal with rioting and looting in recent days.
Kindseth said city officials have discussed what could happen if the city needed to implement similar rules.
“We don’t want to do something without community input,” Kindseth said, adding that while there were multiple fires and some businesses that were broken into Monday evening and early Tuesday, there was not significant property damage throughout the city. “If things do escalate, we may have to start a curfew, but as of right now we do not have that.”
PHOTOS: Scenes from Decatur on Monday night, Tuesday morning
Police said the Decatur driver who fled from the scene of a collision that resulted in the deaths of four passengers had an estimated blood alcohol level almost three times the legal limit for driving and ran a red light.
Amid the sporadic looting and fire calls that kept Decatur police and firefighters active through the night Monday and early hours of Tuesday, Jacob Jenkins prefers to look at the positive side of what happened Monday afternoon.