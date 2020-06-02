City of Decatur: No curfew planned at this time
0 comments

City of Decatur: No curfew planned at this time

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — There were no plans to enact a curfew for later in the evening as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said. 

The Herald & Review sought clarification after hearing that there were rumors of a 10 p.m. curfew being planned. Some other cities, including Champaign, have imposed curfews to deal with rioting and looting in recent days. 

Kindseth said city officials have discussed what could happen if the city needed to implement similar rules. 

“We don’t want to do something without community input,” Kindseth said, adding that while there were multiple fires and some businesses that were broken into Monday evening and early Tuesday, there was not significant property damage throughout the city. “If things do escalate, we may have to start a curfew, but as of right now we do not have that.” 

PHOTOS: Scenes from Decatur on Monday night, Tuesday morning 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News