City officials urging dock, boat owners to be alert to dropping level of Lake Decatur

DECATUR — The city of Decatur is urging dock and boat owners to be alert and take necessary precautions in response to the dropping level of Lake Decatur

"Lake Decatur dock and boat owners are advised to check their docks and boats as necessary due to the lake level continuing to gradually decrease as a result of below normal rainfall over the past 2 months," the city said in a news release.

The lack of any significant rainfall in recent months has put the lake two feet below normal summer pool.

Officials went on to say they are not concerned about the quantity of water, noting the lake is 81% full. This is possible because of the recent dredging project undertaken by the city to increase the lake's capacity.

Property owners adjacent to the lake are being encouraged to take advantage of the low water level to remove debris from their shoreline area if it is safe to do so.

For more information, contact Joe Nihiser, lake maintenance supervisor, at (217) 424-2837 or Keith Alexander, water production manager, at (217) 424-2863.

