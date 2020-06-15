City to move forward with 44 demolitions of unsafe, vacant Decatur properties

DECATUR — City council members on Monday agreed to move forward with the tearing down of 44 vacant properties on the city's demolition list, which comprises nearly 200 dilapidated structures.
A resolution allowing city staff to begin the legal process of notifying owners of the future demolitions was approved in a unanimous vote during a meeting Monday evening. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and city staff were present in the council chambers while council members participated via Zoom, a videoconferencing application.
Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth told the Herald & Review before Monday's meeting that the resolution is not a requirement, but it allows for the council members and members of the public to stay in the loop in regards to what is happening with the vacant structures throughout the city. He said approving the measure would allow city staff to start the demolition legal process and that it would still take some time for the properties to actually come down.
"We are not going to have all 44 properties done in the next month," Kindseth said, adding that the owners could have the chance to rehabilitate the structures after receiving legal notification of the demolition.
According to the May 2020 Community Development report, the city currently has 191 vacant properties on its list awaiting demolition. Thirteen properties have been demolished this year and four new cases were added to the list. Of the 44 properties approved on Monday, two on Hickory and Leafland streets, deemed unfit in 2010, have been on the list for the longest amount of time.
Demolitions could take several months depending on the legal process for specific properties. The Herald & Review reported last year that a quarter of the roughly 200 houses on the list belonged to owners who lived out of state. At the time, Assistant Corporation Legal Counsel Amy Waks said serving court orders to some out-of-state owners was almost impossible because they hide behind limited liability companies or other aliases.
Between 2015 and 2019 about 100 demolitions were completed, according to city documents.
Councilman David Horn on Monday said while the recent progress with the demolition list is positive, it is not enough.
"(The) city of Decatur is not keeping pace with the blight," Horn said. "There have been 862 nuisance violations this year. We have declared 127 structures unfit for human habitation, boarded up 60 properties and the demolition list is actually increased by 19 to 191."
City Manager Scot Wrighton said those numbers reflect increased action by staff responsible for monitoring those properties and making additions to the demolition list when necessary.
"Some of those numbers also indicate a more aggressive position on our staff's part, which I am proud of them for reaching out and making more violations, making more citations, moving more properties through this," Wrighton said. "We continue to try to increase the pace and funding for this and I am pleased in those numbers going up and I am proud of our staff for taking those numbers higher."
Staff members reiterated on Monday that the cost for demolitions has been one obstacle, with each project costing around $15,000. Kindseth said the projects are funded through various sources, including state grants and city general fund dollars.
In 2017, the Howard G. Buffett Foundation donated $1 million toward demolition efforts, of which there is over $300,000 left, Kindseth said.
In other business, Moore Wolfe stated at the end of the council meeting that she and Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz have been working with organizations and local leaders to address issues facing minorities in the community. The discussions followed protests across the county and in Decatur following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died while in Minneapolis police custody. A meeting last week held at the Decatur Police Department included Jeannelle Norman, who is the president of the NAACP Decatur Branch, local officials and community members.
"We will be doing some additional meetings with community members," Moore Wolfe said. "The NAACP is offering to set up meetings with individual council members, which is a great idea."
