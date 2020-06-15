City to move forward with 44 demolitions of unsafe, vacant Decatur properties

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — City council members on Monday agreed to move forward with the tearing down of 44 vacant properties on the city's demolition list, which comprises nearly 200 dilapidated structures.

A resolution allowing city staff to begin the legal process of notifying owners of the future demolitions was approved in a unanimous vote during a meeting Monday evening. Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and city staff were present in the council chambers while council members participated via Zoom, a videoconferencing application.

Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth told the Herald & Review before Monday's meeting that the resolution is not a requirement, but it allows for the council members and members of the public to stay in the loop in regards to what is happening with the vacant structures throughout the city. He said approving the measure would allow city staff to start the demolition legal process and that it would still take some time for the properties to actually come down.

"We are not going to have all 44 properties done in the next month," Kindseth said, adding that the owners could have the chance to rehabilitate the structures after receiving legal notification of the demolition.