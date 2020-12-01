Classmates, staff 'numb' after learning of Decatur 13-year-old's death in fire

DECATUR – Decatur Public Schools students and staff who knew Janariyah Scott were numb on Tuesday after learning of her death.
The 13-year-old was identified on Tuesday as the child removed from a Decatur house fire at 650 W. Main St. on Sunday.
When tragedy strikes, said Denise Swarthout, spokeswoman for the Decatur Public Schools, the district offers counselors to students and staff. With the entire district on remote learning and many employees working from home, that has to be virtual, too.
"Counselors, schools staff, and principals have been and will continue to provide virtual support for students as they cope with this loss," Swarthout said.
Social worker Rise Davis said social workers and counselors reached out to children that they knew were friends of the girl, including students at her elementary school who had known her the longest. The principal of that school joined virtual classrooms to tell the children that if they wanted to talk, they could put a note into the chat window and they'd be able to move to a separate chat room.
Students have not had time to process the news, Davis said, and she expects them to continue to want to talk as they come to grips with their loss and school staff have discussed how to help them, even if it has to be online.
"All of this is hard on everybody," Davis said.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon released the girl’s name on Tuesday and said an autopsy is planned for Wednesday. Janariyah was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m. Monday at the Pediatric ICU unit at HSHS St. John's Hospital.
Decatur firefighters were called to the fire scene at 1:45 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found heavy fire at the front of the house.
Witnesses who spoke with a Herald & Review reporter Sunday afternoon said they had forced their way into the burning building upon hearing that there were children trapped inside, but were unsuccessful in their attempt to make it upstairs.
Responding firefighters located Janariyah and removed her from the house via a second-story window of the two-story building, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Ohl said during an interview Monday.
Emergency Management Services personnel quickly began conducting CPR on the girl before she was transported for medical treatment. Ohl said a 7-year-old child was rescued from the building by firefighters who first arrived on scene and was also transported to receive medical attention. No update on that child has been provided.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
