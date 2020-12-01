Classmates, staff 'numb' after learning of Decatur 13-year-old's death in fire

Students have not had time to process the news, Davis said, and she expects them to continue to want to talk as they come to grips with their loss and school staff have discussed how to help them, even if it has to be online.

"All of this is hard on everybody," Davis said.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon released the girl’s name on Tuesday and said an autopsy is planned for Wednesday. Janariyah was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m. Monday at the Pediatric ICU unit at HSHS St. John's Hospital.

Decatur firefighters were called to the fire scene at 1:45 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived, they found heavy fire at the front of the house.

Witnesses who spoke with a Herald & Review reporter Sunday afternoon said they had forced their way into the burning building upon hearing that there were children trapped inside, but were unsuccessful in their attempt to make it upstairs.

Responding firefighters located Janariyah and removed her from the house via a second-story window of the two-story building, Deputy Fire Chief Jim Ohl said during an interview Monday.