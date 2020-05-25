Clay City man, woman airlifted after motorcycle crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RICHLAND COUNTY — A man and woman from Clay City were airlifted to a regional hospital with injuries considered life-threatening after a Richland County crash involving their motorcycle and a semi truck.

Illinois State Police said in a statement that they responded to the crash Monday morning on U.S. 50 at Richland County Route 300E.

Police said the preliminary investigation showed that a 1984 Red Peterbilt truck tractor semi was eastbound on U.S. 50 approaching 300E in Richland County. A 1998 Harley Davidson motorcycle was also eastbound, directly behind the semi.

The driver of semi, a 35-year-old Rinard man, used his turn signal and began to slow down, moving into the westbound lane to turn right onto County Road 300E, police said.

The driver of motorcycle attempted to pass the semi on the right side, striking the truck in the center of the passenger side. The 31-year-old motorcycle driver and his 41-year-old passenger were airlifted to a regional hospital, police said.

The roadway was closed for approximately one hour during the crash investigation.