Clearing the snow is slow and steady work for Decatur. Macon Co. road crews

DECATUR — Road crews have been working non-stop since the latest snow storm hit Decatur and Macon County early Wednesday morning.

Throughout most of Friday, Jennifer Park, administration assistant for the city crews, has been answering phone calls from residents questioning when their streets will be cleared.

“We have started to clear out the secondary streets,” she said. “So we are in the neighborhoods.”

According to Park, the crews expect to have taken a path through all of the roads by the end of Friday. “Then we’ll start again,” she said. “We plan to be out all weekend.”

The crews communicate with Park as well, keeping her and the city updated on the progress. The primary roads were the first concern, she said. This prevented the crews from reaching the neighborhood streets until Thursday evening.

“We are making progress,” Park said. “Right now we’re trying to top things off.”

Bruce Bird, Macon County engineer, was having a more relaxing day on Friday.

“Today is a beautiful day, compared to yesterday,” he said.

The sun and lack of wind were helping the county crews clear their roads. “All of the roads are open and clear,” Bird said. “I wouldn’t have been able to say that at 7 o’clock this morning.”

The east-west roads in the northern areas of the county were cleared enough for two lanes. Other areas were still down to one lane of traffic on Friday afternoon. “There’s a few patchy spots, but they’re all passable,” Bird said. “Everybody still needs to be cautious and careful on them.”

The crews will be working to remove much of the drifted snow on Saturday. “We should be able to get things cleaned up,” Bird said. “That may actually go into next week, we’ll see how far we get along.”

The higher traffic roads helped spread the salt used to melt the ice, according to Bird. “The more rural areas we’re working on, there’s still not much traffic out there,” he said. “Which is good, because that allows us to work and not have to wait on traffic to go by.”

Crews will use the better weather conditions to help clear the roads.

“Mother Nature is such a huge assistance for us,” Bird said. “When she behaves.”

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

