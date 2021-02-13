Clinics set to provide 2nd dosage of vaccine to Macon County residents

DECATUR — The Macon County Health Department has announced plans for three clinics to distribute the second dose of the Moderna vaccine to those who received their first dose in Macon County on or before Jan. 22.

The first clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, at the National Sequestration Education Center on the campus of Richland Community College.

For those who were vaccinated on Jan. 22 at Progress City USA, there will be two second dose locations on Friday, Feb. 19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the National Sequestration Education Center and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Macon County Health Department.

Eligible recipients should have received a text, email, or phone call from the health department’s automated system with more details if a consent form was signed during their first vaccine appointment. A link to register has been sent via the same automated system.

Those who did not receive the automated communication; were not able to successfully register via the link; and/or do not have computer or phone access can call (217) 718-6205 to schedule an appointment via the vaccination line from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday (except holidays).

Go to maconcountyhealth.org for more details and requirements.

