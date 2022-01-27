Clinton firefighters avoid roof collapse

CLINTON — A Clinton house fire is under investigation.

The Clinton Fire Department in a social media post said crews were paged around 3 a.m. Wednesday to the fire in the 400 block of South Monroe Street. Heavy fire was coming from the back on the house and heavy smoke was coming from the upper floors, the post said.

Two residents were helped out out of the home unharmed. Crews then knocked down exterior fire before switching to an interior attack.

Shortly after entering, the post said, firefighters noticed indications of a possible roof collapse soon and then went back outside. Immediately after clearing the structure, a large portion of the roof caved in.

Crews worked from the exterior to bring the flames down and prevent fire exposure to a nearby garage and another home.

Crews from Wapella, Kenney, Maroa, Waynesville, Hickory Point, Heyworth, Farmer City, Argenta-Oreana, Warensburg, LeRoy and Cisco also responded. The post said crews and trucks were rotated to help reduce exposure to the cold weather.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's office is investigating this incident. No injuries were reported.

