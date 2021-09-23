Clinton man, 65, identified in Clinton Lake drowning

CLINTON – The DeWitt County Coroner on Thursday identified Clinton man Alan W. Bell as the deceased person recovered from Clinton Lake Tuesday morning.
Bell, 65, was driving a truck that went “partially down an embankment at the lake,” and as he exited the vehicle from the passenger side he slipped into the lake, DeWitt County Coroner Randy Rice said.
The coroner said Bell drowned and was pronounced dead at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conversation Police said Wednesday that a fisherman at the Clinton Lake Valley Mill Fishing Access reported seeing the vehicle on the edge of the lake and a body in the water.
