Closed South Shores Kroger will reopen, corporate spokesman says

DECATUR — A Kroger spokesman says they're working to resume operations at the South Shores store shut down earlier this week. A Macon County Health Department inspector found a rodent infestation and other issues.

“We have followed the health department’s recommendations regarding the matter and will reopen the store on their guidance,” Eric Halvorson, manager of corporate affairs, Kroger Central Division said in a statement to the Herald & Review.

Customers will not be allowed to purchase food products during the closing of the South Shores Kroger; however, the pharmacy department, lottery, liquor and tobacco, and cleaning products will be available.

The store was inspected on Wednesday as a follow-up report. The report indicated activity was found in various areas, such as the deli and bakery departments, the receiving area and two aisles on the sales floor.

