Closed South Shores Kroger will reopen, corporate spokesman says

DECATUR — A Kroger spokesman says they're working to resume operations at the South Shores store shut down earlier this week. A Macon County Health Department inspector found a rodent infestation and other issues.
“We have followed the health department’s recommendations regarding the matter and will reopen the store on their guidance,” Eric Halvorson, manager of corporate affairs, Kroger Central Division said in a statement to the Herald & Review.
Customers will not be allowed to purchase food products during the closing of the South Shores Kroger; however, the pharmacy department, lottery, liquor and tobacco, and cleaning products will be available.
The store was inspected on Wednesday as a follow-up report. The report indicated activity was found in various areas, such as the deli and bakery departments, the receiving area and two aisles on the sales floor.
During an inspection one week ago, an inspector found mouse droppings in two areas, according to a health department report. Complaints were made in January and March of rodent feces and chewed boxes, the report said.
Complaints regarding rodent activity were made dating back to January, according to Wednesday's inspection report.
The store manager was present during the April 7 inspection, in which a pest control service was contacted for an emergency service.
During Wednesday's inspection, the manager provided a report from the pest control service on April 7, 8 and 13.
The mouse infestation has been deemed an imminent health hazard, according to the Macon County Health Department. The store was immediately closed after the inspection on Wednesday and will remain so until steps have been taken, such as deep cleaning of the store and removal of affected products.
Additional inspection photos from South Shores Kroger released
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
April 14 Kroger inspection
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR