Coles County announces another coronavirus-related death

CHARLESTON — An additional Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, the county Health Department announced on Tuesday.
The news release from the health department said the additional death from the disease caused by the coronavirus brings the county's total number of deaths during the pandemic to 24.
The department also reported an additional 19 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 1,185. Of those, seven people are hospitalized, 296 are recovering and 858 have recovered, according to the release.
Department officials also urged the continued use of precautions to help limit the spread of the virus. They include wearing face masks, social distancing, staying home when ill and frequent hand washing.
Coles County returned to the states warning list, having surpassed at least two of the state’s tracking metrics, including a positivity rate of 8.5% (the target is 8% or below) and new cases per 100,000 population. The Coles County is 328 when the target number is 50 or below.
Shelby County officials announced 14 new cases. In a Tuesday statement, the Shelby County Health Department said 10 of the positive cases involve a long-term care facility. The county’s positivity rate is 9.7%. Shelby County also is on the state’s warning list for surpassing the metrics in at least two areas.
Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 1,392 additional cases of COVID-19 and seven additional deaths over the previous 24 hours.
That came after the three-day Labor Day weekend during which IDPH reported 5,590 new cases and 36 additional virus-related deaths. That brought the statewide totals since the pandemic began to 252,353 cases, including 8,186 fatalities.
The new cases reported Tuesday came from 31,363 tests, which made for a single-day positivity rate of 4.4 percent. The rolling seven-day average test positivity rate for Sept. 1-7 stood at 4.0 percent.
As of late Monday night, 1,504 people in Illinois were being hospitalized for COVID-19. Of those, 343 patients were in intensive care units and 133 of those patients were on ventilators.
