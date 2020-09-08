Coles County announces another coronavirus-related death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — An additional Coles County resident has died from COVID-19, the county Health Department announced on Tuesday.

The news release from the health department said the additional death from the disease caused by the coronavirus brings the county's total number of deaths during the pandemic to 24.

The department also reported an additional 19 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 1,185. Of those, seven people are hospitalized, 296 are recovering and 858 have recovered, according to the release.

Department officials also urged the continued use of precautions to help limit the spread of the virus. They include wearing face masks, social distancing, staying home when ill and frequent hand washing.

Coles County returned to the states warning list, having surpassed at least two of the state’s tracking metrics, including a positivity rate of 8.5% (the target is 8% or below) and new cases per 100,000 population. The Coles County is 328 when the target number is 50 or below.