Coles County reports two deaths from COVID

CHARLESTON — Health officials on Friday announced two additional COVID-related deaths in Coles County.
Since their last report on Jan. 18, the county has reported 483 positive cases.
The latest numbers bring the total deaths to 152 and total positive cases to 13,406 since the pandemic began.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Donnette Beckett
"Together Decatur" Columnist and Food/Drink Reporter
“Together Decatur” columnist and food and drink reporter for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today