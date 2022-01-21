 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Coles County reports two deaths from COVID

  • 0

CHARLESTON — Health officials on Friday announced two additional COVID-related deaths in Coles County.

Since their last report on Jan. 18, the county has reported 483 positive cases.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike gave an update on COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday. See the full news conference here.

The latest numbers bring the total deaths to 152 and total positive cases to 13,406 since the pandemic began.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What will it take to keep schools open?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News