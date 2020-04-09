Coles County residents tap into their creativity to help fight the coronavirus

He said he was "overwhelmed" with orders after his mom, Deanna Lindley, put a post on Facebook about the shields being available. There are about 600 orders to be filled, he said.

But help came from people who donated materials needed and from the Mattoon Mars Pet Care plant, which is donating another printer Jack said will allow him to increase his production.

Meanwhile, Conwell said she learned of others' interest in making face masks and contacted Mary Davis of Mattoon, who helped coordinate plans and set up a Facebook page for the group.

About 150 people overall have helped with the effort and there are about 50 currently active, some who have made about 700 masks each, she said. The effort grew from first providing the masks for health care workers to now making them available for patients and others, she added.

Cloth, elastic and some other materials for the masks are now in short supply, but the group will continue "as long as we've got a scrap of fabric," Conwell said.

She added that the effort has become therapeutic for the mask makers, giving them a task during times of isolation and a way to contribute to the effort to fight the virus.