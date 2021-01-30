 Skip to main content
Coles County sees 10 more COVID-19 cases
Coles County sees 10 more COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON — Ten more Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, it was announced Saturday.

A news release from the Coles County Health Department said the new cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus brought the county’s total for the pandemic to 4,999.

Of those, nine county residents are hospitalized, 186 are recovering, 4,719 have recovered and 85 are deceased, according to the release.

Also in the release, health department officials asked for continued patience and continued use of precautions while waiting on COVID-19 vaccine availability.

The vaccine supply remains low while the demand is high across the state, it said.

