Coles County's total for COVID-19 cases reaches 228

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Nineteen additional Coles County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and the county Health Department is urging the following of precautions to help limit its spread.

A news release the health department issued Friday said the county's total number of cases of the disease caused by the coronavirus is now 228.

The previous announcement from the department was on Tuesday, when it indicated that there were eight new cases, bringing the county's total to 209 at that point.

Friday's release said the health department continues to conduct contract tracing of people with COVID-19 and those with whom they've come in contact.

Department officials are urging people contacted about testing positive or having been in contact with someone who has to follow the department's instructions, the release said.

It also encouraged the wearing of face masks, social distancing and hand washing to help prevent the virus' spread.

Of the county's total cases, 168 people have recovered, 40 are recovering, three are hospitalized and 17 are deceased, the release said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0