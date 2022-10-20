Community programs partner to offer help to those in need

DECATUR – Ronnie Franklin grew up a PK – preacher's kid – and from a young age was involved in community service activities.

Now he is the owner of Sacks Food Corporation, a food truck that serves barbecue ribs and turkey, and sponsored a community wellness event on Thursday, partnering with Habitat for Humanity and the Phoenix Center of Springfield.

“Many of the people in the area know the food truck, so it would be a draw,” Franklin said. “We're concerned for the community. That comes with harm reduction, so we're addressing that with Phoenix Center. They're doing different testing and things. We're doing food for everyone for the day and everything is free.”

Franklin is also executive director of Frelyn Foundation, a community outreach organization and Zoe Life Unit, a mobile medical unit.

Phoenix offered free HIV/hepatitis testing and also testing for sexually transmitted illnesses. The HIV/hepatitis tests were rapid response, so people could find out within a few minutes if they tested positive, while the other tests had to be sent to a lab, said Samantha Brown, clinical outreach specialist. She also brought Narcan kits to give away for those who might encounter someone who had overdoses and condoms and lubricant.

The hope is, Franklin said, to earn the trust and offer a helping hand to people who might be reluctant to seek help. Thursday's event was a first step in an effort to address needs in the neighborhood. The hope is to form relationships so that people who need the help will ask for it.

“We want to let the community know that there are community organizations that are partnered because they're concerned about the community,” he said. “Bridging that gap not only between the cities but within the community organizations that are necessary to help people. What help that is there, what is vital and necessary when we're talking about addiction.”

Phoenix, Brown said, offers a variety of services to people who are homeless, drug users, LGBTQ and anyone else who needs their help. They have syringe exchange programs, testing and assistance in getting medical treatment for HIV, hepatitis or sexually transmitted illnesses. The first thing is to keep them safe, she said, because intravenous drug users are at higher risk for HIV.

Phoenix serves 17 counties in Central Illinois. Brown is the clinical outreach specialist for Macon County.

“Most of our program focuses on meeting people where they're at,” she said. “We do a lot of outreach in the community because our program has been kept sort of quiet, because we serve people who use drugs. And we provide things to help them stay safe while they're using. Studies have shown that people who use harm reduction programs are five times more likely to get into treatment. Our job is to walk alongside them, meet them where they're at right now and provide them with the tools to help them stay safe while they're using, so that includes Narcan, clean using supplies, condoms, lube and comfort items that people who are unhoused may not have, like Chapstick, hand warmers, hygiene kits, tampons, pads, snack packs for our people who are unhoused. Our program is really about connecting.”