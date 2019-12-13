Competing for a cause: Macon County law enforcement, paramedics and firefighters raise money for Salvation Army

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A matching gift of $25,000 has been promised for whatever the first responders collect. “This could be a $50,000 weekend,” Karsten said. “It is a good chunk for the goal.”

Each of the five groups will bring in its own total amount. “But the true win is how much they earn collectively,” Karsten said.

Smith and Auton had various techniques for getting people to drop money in the kettle. “We have the Christmas music,” Auton said.

“And we have our personalities, of course,” Smith added.

The presence of law enforcement may be a draw as well. Walmart shopper Bill King, 65, dropped money in the sheriffs’ kettle. “It’s for a good cause, but I don’t know about these sheriffs,” he said joking with Smith and Auton.

Competing at the north end of the store was Kimberly Chervinko, senior crime analyst with the Decatur Police Department. Although she was collecting money without a partner, she said she was fine working solo.

Like many volunteers, Chervinko needed little to encourage shoppers to donate to the annual Red Kettle campaign. “I’m doing all right,” she said. “I just wish everyone a very merry Christmas.”