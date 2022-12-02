Convicted Decatur baby killer loses attempt to overturn sentence

DECATUR — Emerson T. Burns is not going to be able to escape his 50 year prison sentence for beating to death the baby daughter of his girlfriend in Decatur 14 years ago.

His second attempt at filing a motion for “post conviction relief” was rejected Thursday following an afternoon-long hearing at Macon County Circuit Court.

Six-month-old Amylah Allende-Smith was killed on Dec. 7, 2008, and Burns was convicted of first degree murder at a bench trial in 2011.

Decatur police evidence had shown the baby was beaten black and blue and even had human bite marks on her crumpled body.

Burns had drawn attention to that in his appeal, arguing the trial judge had given too much weight to the bite evidence and had over-reached in concluding they pointed to his guilt.

In a multi-pronged argument presented by Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders, Burns said his then public defender at the time of his trial, Karen Root, had been ineffective.

Burns argued he ended up turning down a jury trial on his counsel’s advice after negotiations over a possible plea deal ended with him rejecting the prosecution’s offer of a 25 to 30 year sentence.

Burns said he had also been wrongly advised into not testifying on his own behalf. He said he needed the chance to do that to explain to the court why he had repeatedly lied about where he was when the baby was injured.

He told Judge Jeffrey Geisler, who was not the judge in his bench trial, that he only lied because he was a convicted sex offender and feared the legal penalties when it was discovered he had been near a baby.

“Would you have testified that you harmed the child in any way?” asked Sanders.

“Absolutely not,” replied Burns. He said he was guilty of failing to seek aid for the injured baby, but again claimed that was because he feared the consequences for himself.

Sanders told Geisler that Burns should have received better legal advice and also faulted Root’s trial strategy, claiming it added up to “ineffective assistance of counsel.”

Root testified and said she had done her best for Burns who made his own decision to go for a bench trial and not to testify, which had been her advice.

She told Geisler that with her client having “given so many different statements during the investigation”, he would have hurt his credibility under cross-examination on the witness stand. And she said his record as a sex offender would be a disadvantage when viewed by a jury.

Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Christina Mullison said the truth was that Burns had lied throughout the investigation into the baby’s death and was lying again now. She said there was nothing to suggest he received anything other than a vigorous defense but the weight of evidence against him had been, and remained, overwhelming.

Geisler agreed, saying he did not find that Burns’s legal representation had been lacking in any way. “As to whether or not the defendant was proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt… I have reviewed the record and I do find a reasonable trier of fact could find the defendant guilty,” Geisler said.

“The evidence in this case, as far as this court is concerned, was strong.”

Burns, shackled hand and foot, was led out of the courtroom to begin his journey back to Pinckneyville Correctional Center. Before going, however, the defendant informed Geisler that he would be filing an appeal.