Convicted Decatur cocaine dealer back in jail on meth charges

DECATUR — Twice-convicted Decatur cocaine dealer Walter L. Bond is back in jail, this time after police said he was caught in a sting operation dealing in methamphetamine.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the 52-year-old man, on probation from federal prison, reappeared on law enforcement radar after officers heard he was now “distributing methamphetamine ‘ice’” in the city.

“As a result, detectives obtained orders for eavesdropping audio/video, and recorded controlled purchases were conducted,” said the affidavit, signed by Detective Chad Ramey.

A person Ramey described as a “confidential source” bought 28 grams (almost an ounce) of meth from Bond on Jan. 17. Ramey said Bond was observed leaving his parole address in Decatur and driving to a pre-arranged meeting place to sell the drugs to the source.

Ramey said the same scenario played out on March 4, with the source ordering an ounce of meth from Bond, who was watched leaving his parole address to deliver the drug in person. The detective said both buys were audio and video recorded.

Bond was arrested March 8 and appeared in Macon County Circuit Court March 17 facing two charges of delivery of meth. He also faces a charge of violation of his parole. Bond did not enter a plea and was granted time by Judge Rodney Forbes to hire a private defense lawyer.

Macon County Jail records show bail for the defendant is set at $150,000, requiring him to post a $15,000 bond to be freed.

A check of his federal prison record shows he was sentenced to 13 years in prison in October 1999 for conspiracy to distribute cocaine. After being the target of another investigation after he got out, he was sentenced in September 2008 to 11 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

