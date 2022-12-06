Convicted Decatur killer gets 65 year prison sentence

DECATUR — Lamar T. Williams, who shot his girlfriend’s grandmother to death in a wild rampage of gun violence in Decatur, was sentenced to 65 years in prison Tuesday.

Williams, 46, called Macon County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith “a liar” and was removed by security staff after demanding to be taken away before sentence was pronounced.

Williams was convicted of the Nov. 24, 2020 murder of 69-year-old Mary E. Bond after a three day bench trial before Griffith that ended Oct. 26.

Prosecutors had described how Williams worked himself up into a fury after discovering his girlfriend had left him and stolen one of his handguns. He responded with an escalating series of text and voice message threats warning her of severe consequences if she did not come back with his firearm.

He had then proceeded to target with gunfire four addresses associated with his girlfriend’s relatives, including Bond’s house in the 1400 block of East Moore Street. Williams had pumped seven bullets into her home after arriving outside, fatally wounding Bond with a bullet to the head.

Sworn Decatur police affidavits said officers found the woman slumped on her couch and dying, her bloody body lying next to an unharmed 5-month-old baby she had been looking after. Older great grandchildren who had also been with her, and had seen her shot down in front of them, summoned help by communicating via a medical alert necklace Bond was wearing.

Griffith said Williams was found guilty of “senseless” acts of violence and terror. He was sentenced to 55 years on a charge of first degree murder, to be served at 100%. Williams received another 10 years, to be served at 85%, on a second conviction for armed violence.

