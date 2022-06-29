Convicted Decatur killer, Michael Slover Sr., dies in prison

DECATUR — Michael Slover Sr., the patriarch of a family of murderers who killed and dismembered their ex-daughter-in-law, has died in prison while serving a 65 year sentence.

The Illinois Department of Corrections confirmed his death to the Herald & Review Wednesday.

Slover, understood to be aged about 76, was listed as having a date with the parole board in 2032 and a possible discharge date of 2035.

“The individual in custody that you inquired about was serving his sentence at Pontiac Correctional Center,” said Department of Corrections spokesperson, Naomi Puzzello.

“At this point, we’d only be able to confirm his death.” Puzzello did not respond to further questions about the timing, exact place, circumstances and cause of Slover’s death.

He had received his sentence in Macon County Circuit Court in May of 2002. Slover Sr. had been part of an elaborate scheme to shoot 23-year-old Karyn Hearn Slover to death and dump her body parts in Lake Shelbyville.

Convicted along with Slover Sr. was his wife, Jeannette Slover, and their son — and the victim’s former husband — Michael Slover, Jr.

Slover Jr., who has just turned 52, had also received a 65 year sentence and is currently incarcerated in the Illinois River Correctional Center. Jeannette Slover, 74, is serving her 60 year sentence in the Decatur Correctional Center. She is due for parole in 2029 and release in 2032; her son has the same projected parole and release dates.

Their victim had last been seen alive leaving the former Herald & Review offices on East William Street, where she worked in advertising, on the evening of Sept. 27, 1996.

She had been going to pick up her son, Kolten, who was being babysat by her former in-laws. Detectives would later determine that the motive for her killing was that the Slover family wanted 3-year-old Kolten and would do anything to prevent his mother taking him with her when she planned to move out of state to take a modeling job.

The boy had been adopted by Mary Slover, a maternal aunt, after his mother’s murder and that provoked a 17-month custody battle with Karyn Hearn Slover’s parents, Larry and Donna Hearn, which they won in October of 2003.

