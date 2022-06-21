Convicted sexual predator arrested for rape of Decatur woman, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur woman was repeatedly raped and beaten severely in an all-night ordeal while in the clutches of a man who is already a convicted sexual predator.

A sworn affidavit said the 31-year-old victim had been attacked Friday night at the man’s apartment and police found her in the roadway in the 500 block of West Macon Street, after the man had eventually let her go.

The affidavit said she was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital where it was found she had a broken nose.

“Officers observed that both of her eyes were swollen shut, that her lips were bleeding and swollen and her entire face and head were extremely swollen,” said Decatur Police Officer Austin Clark, who signed the affidavit.

The woman is quoted as telling police she had gone to the 43-year-old man’s apartment to drink with him and a male friend of the man. The affidavit quotes her as saying the male friend had then wanted to go home and the man took him. When he returned, the woman said they started having sex but he became violent when she told him she wanted him to stop.

“(She) stated that (he) then began to beat her on the face and head and yell at her as he continued to have sex with her,” said Clark. “She stated that he took her phone so she couldn't call anyone and kept her in his apartment all night against her will, constantly beating her and having sex with her against her will.”

The woman also said the man had brandished a gun and made threats to kill her if she called the police. She said he had finally dropped her off close by her apartment.

Clark said officers had found and arrested the man by 8:30 p.m. Saturday and he was booked into the Macon County Jail on preliminary charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated battery and unlawful restraint. He remained jailed Tuesday with bail set at $520,000, requiring him to post a bond of $52,000 to be freed.

A check of the State Police Sex Offender database shows the man is classed as a “sexual predator” after a conviction for rape causing bodily harm in Cook County involving a 21-year-old victim. He was sentenced to 10 years in December of 2007 and was paroled in March.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state'S attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

