Convicted triple Decatur murderer ordered, again, to stay locked up until he dies

DECATUR — Convicted triple Decatur killer Tyrone L. Humphrey keeps trying to get out of spending the rest of his life in prison, and keeps being sent right back there.

His latest bid for a lesser sentence came on Tuesday when Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler again refused to change his mind and re-sentenced the 44-year-old defendant to natural life behind bars.

Humphrey had originally been sentenced in 1995 for his role in three execution-style shooting deaths. He then appealed and the case was sent back to Macon County for another re-sentencing hearing in March of 2019, when Geisler again re-imposed the lifetime sentence.

After defense lawyers raised several more legal issues, the case had been sent back once more for Tuesday’s resentencing hearing. And Judge Geisler yet again ruled that Humphrey would have to stay in prison until he died.

Humphrey’s cousin, 45-year-old Contrell D. Williams had been involved in the killings with him and was also punished by the same judge with a natural life sentence.

He appealed and was re-sentenced in September of 2018 and now has another bid for resentencing pending. His case got delayed after his defense attorney fell ill with COVID and a hearing is scheduled in Geisler’s courtroom for March 30.

The cousins’ crimes date back to several bloody months in the summer and fall of 1994.

On Aug. 10 Williams and Humphey had been given a ride by 17-year-old Shane Storm and his friend Mathew Whitacre, 16. The cousins had repaid them by robbing them of $50 and then taking them to some waste ground near the Lake Decatur dam. Both victims had been forced to lie face-down before being murdered by being shot multiple times in the head.

Decatur police reports then describe how, on Sept. 5, the cousins robbed the former Huck’s store on Larkdale Court. Clerk Sheri Ellis, 29, was working behind the counter and after stealing $31 and a carton of cigarettes, she was shot to death with multiple bullet wounds to the head and neck as she lay on the floor.

Police said their two killers' crime spree had actually gotten started on July 29 when they had robbed Ali’s Market on North Main Street. The store owner had been shot multiple times and suffered terrible wounds which he survived. The same handgun had been used in all three crimes.

Commenting on the latest resentencing, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said both Humphrey and Williams had been sentenced correctly at the time of their original trials. Of the re-sentencing of Humphrey, he said: “Let’s just say justice is served again.”

Rueter said his biggest regret is that the families of the victims have to keep reliving the trauma of their loved ones’ violent and cruel deaths.

