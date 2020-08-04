You are the owner of this article.
Cooler temperatures in Decatur region provide break from summer heat
Cooler temperatures in Decatur region provide break from summer heat

Cool weather

Jordan Walker installs gutters for All American Seamless Gutters on a home Tuesday amid pleasant weather conditions that are expected to hang around a couple more days.

 Donnette Beckett

DECATUR — After a warmer than usual July, Mother Nature is giving Central Illinois a reprieve with unseasonably lower temperatures and humidity to start August.

“We have pretty comfortable air over us,” said Kirk Huettl, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln. “Most of the people like the change in the weather pattern.”

Count Mark Hollgarth among them. 

“It’s hard on you,”  said Hollgarth, an employee All American Seamless Gutters, who spends a lot of time working in the summer heat.

“You can’t keep enough liquid in you. My legs swell up every night,” he said.

The last few days of cooler temperatures have helped ease some of the stress on Hollgarth and other employees who work in extreme summer conditions.

“Last night I slept better,” Hollgarth said.

Huettl said the cooler temperatures, made possible by "a chunk of Canadian air" that has come down into the Great Lakes, will hang around for a couple more days.

“The next few days will be the time to enjoy it,” said Huettl, encouraging people to open the windows and experience the outdoors.

According to Huettl, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings may offer record breaking low conditions.

“With low temperatures possibly getting into the upper 40s and lower 50s.” he said. “It’ll be a little taste of early fall weather.”

The record low of 50 degrees for Aug. 5 in Decatur has held since 1994, according to Huettl.

Huettl said the the rest of the week will bring a gradual return to normal August conditions. Thursday’s temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Thunderstorms are a possibility by Friday. And by Saturday, Central Illinois will have temperatures in the mid 80s.

“We’ll be getting closer to normal by then,” Huettl said.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

