Cooler temperatures in Decatur region provide break from summer heat

DECATUR — After a warmer than usual July, Mother Nature is giving Central Illinois a reprieve with unseasonably lower temperatures and humidity to start August.

“We have pretty comfortable air over us,” said Kirk Huettl, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln. “Most of the people like the change in the weather pattern.”

Count Mark Hollgarth among them.

“It’s hard on you,” said Hollgarth, an employee All American Seamless Gutters, who spends a lot of time working in the summer heat.

“You can’t keep enough liquid in you. My legs swell up every night,” he said.

The last few days of cooler temperatures have helped ease some of the stress on Hollgarth and other employees who work in extreme summer conditions.

“Last night I slept better,” Hollgarth said.

Huettl said the cooler temperatures, made possible by "a chunk of Canadian air" that has come down into the Great Lakes, will hang around for a couple more days.