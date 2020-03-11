Coronavirus hits the shelves in Decatur and beyond

DECATUR — Looking for hand sanitizer? Good luck.

The threat of coronavirus has inspired consumers across the country to stock up on items to protect themselves — and to survive the potential for weeks in self-quarantine. In Decatur, supplies of hand sanitizing gels and lotions were sparse in recent days. Vinyl and plastic gloves are running low. And face masks are nowhere to be found. Consumers also have made a run on cleaning supplies.

“Everybody is wanting to stock up,” said Tammy Phillips, service engagement manager for Decatur’s Target. “It is making a difference.”

Customers are limited to six hand sanitizers per visit, as supplies are available. Items like masks and gloves are gone or running low at the Mound Road store, as well as others across the area.

“We will get them in as soon as we can,” said Phillips, who said she had not seen anything with a similar impact to the coronavirus fear in more than a year of working at the store.