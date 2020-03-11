Coronavirus hits the shelves in Decatur and beyond

DECATUR — Looking for hand sanitizer? Good luck.
The threat of coronavirus has inspired consumers across the country to stock up on items to protect themselves — and to survive the potential for weeks in self-quarantine. In Decatur, supplies of hand sanitizing gels and lotions were sparse in recent days. Vinyl and plastic gloves are running low. And face masks are nowhere to be found. Consumers also have made a run on cleaning supplies.
“Everybody is wanting to stock up,” said Tammy Phillips, service engagement manager for Decatur’s Target. “It is making a difference.”
Customers are limited to six hand sanitizers per visit, as supplies are available. Items like masks and gloves are gone or running low at the Mound Road store, as well as others across the area.
“We will get them in as soon as we can,” said Phillips, who said she had not seen anything with a similar impact to the coronavirus fear in more than a year of working at the store.
Management at Decatur’s Walmart stores referred requests for comment to a company statement, which said paper products, cleaning supplies and other items are in high demand. The company pledged to replenish the items as quickly as possible, diverting some products to areas of the country where they are needed most and routing delivery directly to stores.
"We have also authorized our store managers to manage their inventory, including the discretion to limit sales quantities on items that are in unusually high demand,” it said.
In the four weeks ending Feb. 29, sales of hand sanitizers in the U.S. were up 127.5% compared to the same period a year ago, according to market research firm Nielsen. Medical mask sales have increased 173.6%, disinfectant sprays have grown 46.6% and wipes have seen a 23.8% increase.
Purell, the best-selling hand sanitizer, says it has seen higher demand from health care facilities in addition to stores. It is adding more shifts and having employees work overtime at the two Ohio facilities where most of the product is made.
In the meantime, people who want to keep up with their regular cleaning, let alone prepare for a pandemic, may be met with a low supply of items like bleach wipes and sanitizing sprays.
Decatur resident Theresa Wells, shopping at Walmart this week, said some disinfecting items she regularly purchases have been harder to find.
“I’m aware there is a concern,” she said. “I think if people would just calm down and follow what they tell you to do, I think we will be OK.”
Wells said her normal routine includes wiping down counters and door handles with sanitizing products, and she’s being proactive about the threat of coronavirus.
“I wash my hands,” she said. “The hardest part is not touching my face.”
The Associated Press contributed.
