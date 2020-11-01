Coronavirus spike prompts Mount Zion schools to go full remote learning; 2 more Macon County residents die of COVID-19

MOUNT ZION — Citing the safety of its students, the Mount Zion School District on Saturday announced it is going to full remote learning.

“I'm glad we offered in-person during the first quarter when local, county, and state cases were lower,” Superintendent Travis Roundcount wrote in a Saturday email to district parents and staff announcing the decision. “However, for the safety of our staff and students, I feel it's time to go remote since Mt Zion, Macon County, and Illinois are all at all-time highs for positive cases."

Remote learning is expected to continue through the remainder of the second quarter. The district started the school year with regular daily attendance, but altered the schedule early on to include a remote learning day in the middle of the week to allow for cleaning of the district's buildings.

“Let's stay safe in the weeks before and after the holidays so we can enjoy those special times with our families," Roundcount wrote.

The email detailed the increasing number of positive cases among students and staff as the school year progressed.