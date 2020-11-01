Coronavirus spike prompts Mount Zion schools to go full remote learning; 2 more Macon County residents die of COVID-19

MOUNT ZION — Citing the safety of its students, the Mount Zion School District on Saturday announced it is going to full remote learning.
“I'm glad we offered in-person during the first quarter when local, county, and state cases were lower,” Superintendent Travis Roundcount wrote in a Saturday email to district parents and staff announcing the decision. “However, for the safety of our staff and students, I feel it's time to go remote since Mt Zion, Macon County, and Illinois are all at all-time highs for positive cases."
Remote learning is expected to continue through the remainder of the second quarter. The district started the school year with regular daily attendance, but altered the schedule early on to include a remote learning day in the middle of the week to allow for cleaning of the district's buildings.
“Let's stay safe in the weeks before and after the holidays so we can enjoy those special times with our families," Roundcount wrote.
The email detailed the increasing number of positive cases among students and staff as the school year progressed.
“We had 1 case during school in August, 8 cases in September, and 32 staff and student positive cases during October, most of which were in the last two weeks,” Roundcount wrote, noting that in recent days “many of our students were either quarantined or out of school for various reasons.”
The Macon County Health Department on Saturday announced two more residents have died of coronavirus and another 76 have tested positive.
The two deaths, a man in his 90s and another in his 50s, bring the local total to 61. To date, the county has reported 3,655 positive cases, of which 2,140 have been released from isolation, 1,422 remain isolated and 32 are hospitalized.
Support Local Journalism
The decision came a day after the state announced it was imposing restrictions in Region 6, which includes Macon and nearby counties, after it sustained a positivity rate above 8% for three straight days.
Those restrictions, which go into effect on Monday and are intended to prevent the spread of the disease, include a ban on indoor dining and bar service and limit gatherings to 25 people, down from 50, or 25% of capacity. Gaming establishments have to close at 11 p.m. as well.
According to the email, Monday, Nov. 2, is a remote planning day for teachers. No assignments will be given and nothing is expected of the students.
Tuesday was already a holiday because of the election and Wednesday was already a designated remote learning day, making Thursday the first day of remote learning under the revised plan.
All student and community activities on school property are canceled until further notice.
“We apologize for all the inconvenience this new plan has caused, but we are making safety the top priority,” Roundcount said.
“In closing, our school board and administrators have struggled with this decision. We believe in-person is the best education. However, we also believe the safety of our staff and students is a top priority. We find that those two are in conflict with each other, so during this most dangerous time, we will follow the safest method.”
New Central Illinois COVID restrictions: What to know
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.