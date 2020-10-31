Coronavirus spike prompts Mount Zion schools to go full remote learning

Those restrictions, which go into effect on Monday and are intended to prevent the spread of the disease, include a ban on indoor dining and bar service and limit gatherings to 25 people, down from 50, or 25% of capacity. Gaming establishments have to close at 11 p.m. as well.

According the email, Monday, Nov. 2, is a remote planning day for teachers. No assignments will be given and nothing is expected of the students.

Tuesday was already a holiday because of the election and Wednesday was already a designated remote learning day, making Thursday the first day of remote learning under the revised plan.

All student and community activities on school property are canceled until further notice.

“We apologize for all the inconvenience this new plan has caused, but we are making safety the top priority,” Roundcount said.

“In closing, our school board and administrators have struggled with this decision. We believe in-person is the best education. However, we also believe the safety of our staff and students is a top priority. We find that those two are in conflict with each other, so during this most dangerous time, we will follow the safest method.”